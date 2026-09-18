‘More Of Peter Obi’s Records Will Be Out In The Coming Days’ – Presidency

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians should expect more records of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the coming days.

Naija News reports that Bwala made this known amid Anambra State’s allegation of unpaid debts and salaries owed during Peter Obi’s tenure as Governor of the state.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, Bwala insisted that Peter Obi collected loans while he was Governor of Anambra State and lied about it.

While accusing Peter of making fake promises, Bwala added that Peter Obi loves records and they would answer in kind.

Bwala wrote: “They sit in the studio fighting government for collecting loans, only for them to hear that their hero c @PeterObi collected loans in Anambra and lied about it.

“Peter Obi himself is the case to be made against his aspirations. Everything about what he promises is fake as compared to what he has done as a governor.

“His surrogates in the morning show were dumbfounded at the revelation about his loan claim.

“This is only testing the microphone, more records to come out in the coming days. He loves records, we would answer in kind. No insults, vitriol or hate speech; just his record. Selah.”