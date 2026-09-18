Soludo Pardons Popular Jailed Native Doctor, Akwa Okuko, Offers Him Appointment

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has pardoned jailed native doctor, Chidozie Nwanyi, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki.

Naija News recalls that Nwangwu was arrested in February 2025 by operatives of the Agunechemba Security outfit over allegations bordering on aiding and abetting kidnapping and involvement in money rituals.

He was arrested alongside two others, Mr Okocha, also known as Onyeze Jesus, and Mr Ekene, popularly called Eke Hit. The trio had been standing trial while in the custody of the security outfit.

Justice Jude Obiorah delivered judgment after Nwangwu pleaded guilty to the charges and was thereafter sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

However, the court ruled that part of the sentence would run concurrently with the period he had already spent in custody, leaving him with 11 months to complete his jail term.

The court also ordered the demolition of his shrine and directed that, upon completing his sentence, Nwangwu would serve as an ambassador for youth reorientation, renounce Oke-ite and related charm practices, and make public statements against such practices.

However, the Special Adviser to Soludo on Youth Reformation, Dr Nelson Omenugha, said in a statement on Friday that the Governor announced Nwangwu’s pardon during a visit to the Correctional Centre in Amawbia.

He said the exercise aimed not only to grant Nwangwu’s pardon but also to ensure inmates’ welfare and well-being were adequately catered for.

Omenugha said: “Thank you, Mr Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, for graciously extending your hand of mercy to Chidozie Nwangwu (Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki) and giving him a new responsibility as Ambassador for Youth Reformation.

“This is the heart of Youth Reformation: not just punishment, but correction, restoration, a new purpose and A New Onye Anambra.”