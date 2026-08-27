Soludo Declares State Of Emergency In Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared a state of emergency on the environment as the state marked its 35th anniversary, warning that erosion, flooding and land degradation have become a serious threat to its future.

Soludo made the declaration in a statewide broadcast in Awka, where he also unveiled a renewed “Clean and Green Initiative” aimed at getting residents more involved in protecting the environment, Naija News reports.

The governor congratulated the people of Anambra on the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation, but said the celebration should also serve as an opportunity to think about the kind of state the people want to leave for future generations.

According to him, while his administration has recorded significant progress in the fight against insecurity since taking office, environmental degradation remains “Anambra’s number one existential threat.”

Soludo said the increasing cases of gully erosion, flooding and destruction of farmlands and homes could no longer be treated as isolated environmental problems.

He said Anambra must deliberately adopt greener practices, including planting more trees, protecting waterways and keeping drainage channels free from refuse.

The governor said, “Today, we mark 35 years of Anambra State. This anniversary is not just about remembering the past. It is a call to action for the future we are building together, a healthier, more livable, and more prosperous Anambra for our children.”

He added, “Across the world, nations are choosing green over grey. For us in Anambra, it is time to be intentional. We must move from concrete jungles to a green Anambra, with trees, clean waterways, and communities protected from erosion and flooding.”

Soludo stressed that government alone could not solve the environmental challenges facing the state.

He urged residents to take responsibility by planting trees, avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse, protecting drainage channels and keeping their surroundings clean.

“Let us choose green. Let us choose the future,” the governor said.

The governor also used the anniversary to reflect on the progress recorded by Anambra since its creation 35 years ago.

He said the state had come a long way but noted that the future would require collective efforts from the government and residents.

According to him, the goal is to build an Anambra where residents can live safely, businesses can thrive and future generations can enjoy a healthier environment.

The governor’s wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, also congratulated Anambra residents, describing the 35-year journey as one marked by resilience, enterprise and courage.

She praised residents at home and abroad for their contributions to the development and reputation of the state.

She said, “35 years of Anambra is a celebration of our resilient journey, our greatness, and the remarkable people who have continued to make our dear state a land of promise and great possibilities.”

Nonye Soludo noted that the strength of Anambra had always been reflected in its communities and the determination of its people to succeed despite challenges.

She said the state must continue working towards a future where children could pursue their dreams, families could prosper and communities could look forward to better days.

“To our great people at home and elsewhere, Happy 35th Anniversary of the creation of our dear state, the Light of the Nation!

“May Anambra continue to rise, prosper, glow and win. Happy Anniversary, Anambra!” she added.