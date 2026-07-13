Court Remands Blogger Over Alleged Defamation Of Anambra Gov Soludo, Family

A Magistrate Court sitting at Amawbia, near Awka, Anambra State, on Monday ordered the remand of a blogger and publisher of Igbo Times Magazine and INews, Ejike Ofoegbu, over alleged defamatory publications against the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and members of his family.

Naija News reports that Ofoegbu, who is facing a three-count charge bordering on identity theft, defamation and cyberstalking, was ordered to be kept at the Awka Correctional Centre pending further proceedings.

Chief Magistrate C.O. Ezekwere issued the remand order following an ex parte application filed by the prosecuting counsel, A.A. Nwanri, in suit number M/W/3136/2026.

The prosecution sought the defendant’s remand pending the conclusion of police investigations and the transmission of the case file to the Office of the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for legal advice.

Also appearing in support of the application were the Chief Security Officer to the governor, O.K. Nkuma, and Inspector Tochukwu Echemagu of the D-4 Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka.

The prosecution alleged that Ofoegbu published several false and defamatory reports concerning Soludo, his family and his son, Ozonna.

Among the publications cited by the prosecution were claims that the governor had publicly disowned his son and that Ozonna allegedly described Soludo as “a drunkard who beat my mom.”

The prosecution also referred to a publication alleging that the governor participated in a “drinking competition” with a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It maintained that the reports were false, malicious and deliberately published to damage the reputation, character and public image of the governor and members of his family.

The allegations have not been proven, and the defendant has yet to be tried before a court of competent jurisdiction.

According to the prosecution, the defendant’s alleged conduct constituted offences under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

It specifically cited Section 24(1)(b) of the law, which deals with cyberstalking, and Section 38, relating to identity theft and impersonation.

The prosecution also relied on Sections 373 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act, which deal with the publication of defamatory matter.

In his ruling, Ezekwere held that the Magistrate’s Court lacked jurisdiction to hear and determine the substantive charges against the defendant.

The magistrate subsequently declined to entertain Ofoegbu’s bail application and advised him to approach the High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division.

Ezekwere also ordered the prosecution to compile and transmit the original police case file and all exhibits connected to the matter to the Office of the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice for legal advice.

He further directed that the complete record of proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Awka.

In the enrolled order, the magistrate directed the governor’s chief security officer and the investigating police officer to enter into recognisance in the sum of ₦50,000 each.

“The Chief Security Officer to the Anambra State Government, O.K. Nkuma, and Inspector Tochukwu Echemagu, attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, are hereby entered into recognisance in the sum of ₦50,000.00 each to testify on behalf of the prosecution before the Anambra State High Court of Justice whenever required, until the final determination of this matter,” the order read.

The court added, “It is further ordered that the prosecution shall compile and transmit the original police case file, together with all exhibits relating to this matter, to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Awka.

“The prosecution is equally directed to transmit the original record of proceedings in this case, alongside the original police case file, to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Awka, for legal advice.”

Bail Application Refused

Ezekwere refused the defendant’s bail application on the ground that the Magistrate’s Court lacked the jurisdiction to determine it.

“The application for bail before this Court is hereby refused for want of jurisdiction. The matter is hereby adjourned to July 27, 2026, for a report on compliance with the court’s orders, while the defendant will be remanded at the correctional centre pending further hearing,” the magistrate stated.

The court consequently ordered that Ofoegbu remain in custody while awaiting the next stage of the proceedings.

Apology Does Not End Prosecution – Counsel

The defendant had reportedly issued a public apology and full retraction over the disputed publications before the commencement of the criminal proceedings.

The prosecution, however, maintained that the apology and retraction did not automatically absolve him of possible criminal responsibility under the Cybercrimes Act and the Criminal Code.

It argued that a subsequent apology could not extinguish alleged criminal liability or prevent prosecution where the state believed that sufficient evidence existed to sustain the charges.

The case was adjourned until July 27, 2026, for a report on compliance with the court’s directives.