‘Dangerous’ – IPOB Exposes Plot To Kill Nnamdi Kanu, Threatens Lawsuit Against Reno Omokri, Others

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that there is a coordinated plot to eliminate its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, following comments made by entrepreneur Chigozie Nnabugwu during a television programme.

The separatist group also threatened legal action against News Central Television and several individuals, including Reno Omokri, over what it described as defamatory statements against Kanu.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB condemned remarks allegedly made by Nnabugwu during an appearance on News Central Television’s Breakfast Xtra programme.

According to the group, Nnabugwu called on the Federal Government to execute Kanu, arguing that such a move would restore peace in the South-East.

IPOB described the comments as “dangerous” and alleged that they formed part of a wider campaign against its leader and the Biafra agitation.

“Our hearts bleed with righteous anger, yet our spirits burn with unquenchable fire. The enemies of Biafra have once again shown their ugly, blood-stained hands in broad daylight,” Powerful said.

The group further alleged that the comments reflected what it described as a recurring attempt to undermine IPOB whenever it records significant legal or political gains.

IPOB also rejected allegations linking it to insecurity in the South-East.

The group claimed that violence in the region escalated only after Kanu’s arrest and extradition to Nigeria in June 2021 and alleged that criminal activities were orchestrated to discredit the organisation.

“Where was this insecurity before his rendition in June 2021? The APC government and their South-East collaborators created the chaos through sponsored militias to justify their sham trials,” the statement said.

The Federal Government and security agencies have consistently blamed violent attacks in the South-East on criminal elements and have repeatedly linked many of the incidents to IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. IPOB has consistently denied those allegations.

The group said it would institute legal proceedings against News Central Television, Nnabugwu, Reno Omokri, former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad, Lolo Nneka Chimezie and other unnamed persons over alleged defamatory statements concerning Kanu.

“We are taking this to court. News Central, this so-called businessman, Reno Omokri, Bashir Ahmed, Nneka Chimezie and every other sponsored liar – prepare your evidence. Present in open court what the Nigerian government could not tender in over ten years of persecution,” Powerful stated.

IPOB also urged its members to remain committed to its agitation despite what it described as intimidation.

Kanu, the leader of IPOB, is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in November 2025 on terrorism-related charges.

He had remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his return to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021.