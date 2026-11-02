What Southeast Governors Are Doing To Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has revealed that governors in the South-East are still making efforts and working behind the scenes to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that Otti explained that the governors had not given up on the matter.

According to Otti, the governors are still engaging relevant authorities in the Federal Government through private discussions.

He made this known during his monthly media chat in Umuahia, Abia State.

Otti said the discussions were ongoing but declined to disclose details of the meetings and negotiations.

He said making such information public could affect the process.

Kanu is currently serving a life sentence in Sokoto after his conviction on terrorism-related charges by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In other news, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has directed its members and supporters to boycott the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its political rallies until the appeal filed by its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is listed for hearing.

The group said its decision was in protest against what it described as the Federal Government’s failure to facilitate the hearing of Kanu’s appeal against his conviction.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB declared: “No listing, no participation.”

The pro-Biafra group said its members would also reject APC insignia as it demanded that the legal process involving Kanu be allowed to proceed without further delay.

IPOB alleged that Kanu’s appeal against the November 20, 2025 judgment had yet to be listed for hearing. It also accused the Federal Government of failing to file its respondent’s brief in the case.