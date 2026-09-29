Otti Warns Ndigbo As Chinese Traders Flood Lagos Markets

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has urged Ndigbo to move aggressively into manufacturing and digital commerce.

He urged the Igbo traders to rethink their economic strategy and take into cognizance the emergence of Chinese competitors in a sector long dominated by them.

Naija News reports that Otti spoke on Monday night at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, during the Igbo Day lecture and dinner organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He challenged Ndigbo to respond to the growing entry of Chinese nationals into retail business in Lagos by abandoning dependence on conventional trading and moving aggressively into manufacturing and digital commerce.

His words: “We are leaving that place of trading. In Abia, we have markets; the markets are important. But we are moving from the market to manufacturing.”

Otti said Abia was deliberately positioning itself as a manufacturing and technology hub, with his administration investing in digital skills and encouraging young people to participate in the emerging global digital economy.

“We are driving digital delivery. We are leaving that physical store for digital delivery. So, when somebody talked about Alibaba, that’s exactly where we are headed,” he said.

The governor was responding to concerns about the growing presence of Chinese traders in Lagos retail markets and their increasing competition with Igbo entrepreneurs.

Rather than see the development solely as a threat, Otti said Ndigbo should recognise it as evidence that the global economy was changing and adapt accordingly.

“So, why are the Chinese coming to compete with us? We are moving away from there. And it’s going to start in Abia.

“Abia is both manufacturing and then trading. But we are moving from conventional trading to digital trading. That’s where the world is going. You either embrace it, or you risk being left behind,” he warned.