Otti Warns Against Political Violence As He Opens Abia For 2027 Campaigns

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has given the go-ahead to all political parties that intend to campaign in the state.

He urged security agencies to protect all political parties in the state during the 2027 campaigns and general elections.

Naija News reports that the state commissioner of police (CP), Wilfred Afolabi, stated this when he briefed the press on the outcome of the state’s monthly Security Council Meeting in Umuahia.

Afolabi, who was accompanied by the special adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (rtd), said the meeting was chaired by Otti.

His words, “A lot of matters were discussed, some centered on the forthcoming elections and I believe His Excellency has made our work easier.” According to the CP, the governor told them explicitly and in clear terms that all he wants is for them to create a level playing field for all parties.

“He directed that any political party that applies for approval to hold campaigns should be granted express approval. By that, he has made our work less cumbersome.”

On the preparedness of the agencies for the task, he said with the support of the government, they will ensure rancour-free campaigns and security during the elections.

Contributing, the adviser stated that by the gesture, the governor, whom he described as a true democrat, had demonstrated a high sense of politics without bitterness.

“The governor has given his go-ahead that all political parties that want to campaign should not be impeded, as long as they pay the approved fees for the use of stadiums or any public facilities. ‎ ‎

”They are free, without hindrance, to carry out their campaigns. With this level playing field across party lines, we do not expect mischief-makers to have any excuse,” he explained.

He warned that mischief-makers would have the law to contend with, stressing that every act capable of breaching public peace would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

‎‎”The law has a long arm.The long arm of the law will catch up with anyone who wants to perpetrate trouble or cause mayhem,” the retired naval officer added.