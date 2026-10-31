Otti Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Abia State University

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has appointed Professor Amadike Ugbogu as the new Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.

The appointment was announced on Saturday in a statement signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Agwu Agwu, Naija News reports.

Ugbogu’s appointment comes with a major task from the governor, who wants him to clean up the university system and make the institution one of the best in Nigeria and Africa.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect, and Ugbogu is expected to officially resume office on November 1, 2026.

The statement noted that the appointment followed a recommendation by the university’s Governing Council during its 161st regular meeting held on October 29, 2026.

Ugbogu is a Professor of Biochemistry.

Following the appointment, Governor Otti charged the new Vice-Chancellor to address the challenges facing the university and work towards improving its academic standards.

He also urged him to ensure that ABSU becomes one of the leading universities not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

Meanwhile, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, was asked by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the 2018 governorship race to allow him to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the presentation of Hamzat’s governorship manifesto at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The governor said Hamzat had been interested in becoming governor and had the experience, political support, and public service record to pursue the ambition.

He said the party leaders asked Hamzat to step aside for him, and he agreed.

“In September 2018, Femi Hamzat wanted to be Governor of Lagos State. He had earned the right to want it. He had been in public service for thirteen years by then, under Asiwaju and under Fashola, and he had the record, the mind and the support to make his case. He was in the race, and he was in it to win.

“Then the leaders of our party asked him to step aside. For me,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, Hamzat accepted the party leaders’ decision, shook his hand and subsequently agreed to become his running mate about five weeks later.

The governor said he had never forgotten the sacrifice, describing Hamzat’s decision as evidence of loyalty, political maturity and commitment to the interests of Lagos State.