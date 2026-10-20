Alex Otti To Commission 10 New Courthouses In Abia

Abia State Governor Alex Otti says his administration will commission 10 new courthouses and begin construction of ultra-modern court complexes in Aba and Umuahia to strengthen judicial infrastructure across the state.

Otti made the announcement earlier today, October 20, during a thanksgiving service marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 legal year of the Abia State Judiciary at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Chapel, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

The governor said five of the courthouses would be commissioned before the end of 2026, while the remaining five would be ready early next year.

He added that the proposed court complexes in Aba and Umuahia would each have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 people.

“By the time you finish the programme for this year, the legal year, and return, we should be commissioning an additional 10 new courthouses that we have built,” he said.

Otti said his administration remained committed to providing judicial officers with a conducive working environment, adding that improved facilities were a priority for his government.

He also blamed the delay in completing the Ukwa East courthouse on the contractor’s poor performance, disclosing that the state government had decided to terminate the contract and appoint another contractor to complete the project.

The governor further pledged to continue digitising government processes across the executive, legislature and judiciary to improve efficiency and make public services more accessible to residents.

Describing the judiciary as a critical arm of government, Otti assured judicial officers of his administration’s continued support for the administration of justice while promising to respect its constitutional independence.

“The judiciary is a very important part of government. And there is no way the executive or the legislature can work without the judiciary. But then the lines are also very clear,” he said.

He commended the judiciary for supporting his administration’s commitment to due process, noting that both arms of government shared the responsibility of ensuring that official activities followed established procedures.

Otti congratulated the Abia State Judiciary on the new legal year and expressed optimism about its success.