 Skip to content
News

El-Rufai: Court Reserves Judgment On Ex-Kaduna Gov’s Bail Appeal

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai

Key Takeaways

  • The Court of Appeal in Kaduna reserved judgment on former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s appeal against the Kaduna State High Court’s refusal of his bail request.
  • ICPC counsel, Ayodeji Adedipe, urged the court to dismiss the appeal, saying El-Rufai filed three bail applications, all rejected, but appealed only the second.
  • El-Rufai’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, asked the court to grant bail, arguing the offences are bailable and detention is hurting his defence preparation, but no date was fixed.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has reserved judgment in former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s appeal challenging the refusal of his bail application by the Kaduna State High Court, Naija News reports.

The appellate court reached the decision after hearing arguments from lawyers representing El-Rufai and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The presiding judge, Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi, did not give a date for the delivery of the judgment.

The ICPC, through its lead counsel, Ayodeji Adedipe, asked the court to dismiss El-Rufai’s appeal, insisting that the Kaduna State High Court was right to refuse his request for bail.

Adedipe told the court that El-Rufai had made three separate bail applications before the trial court, all of which were rejected.

According to him, the first application was dismissed, while the second was also rejected after the former governor failed to present any exceptional circumstances to justify another application.

He said the third bail application was later filed and equally dismissed, but El-Rufai chose to appeal the ruling on the second application.

The ICPC lawyer argued that El-Rufai failed to inform the Court of Appeal that his third bail application had also been rejected.

He therefore described the appeal as lacking merit and urged the appellate court to dismiss it.

However, counsel to El-Rufai, Paul Erokoro, SAN, asked the court to overturn the decision of the lower court and grant his client bail pending the determination of the charges against him.

Erokoro argued that the offences for which El-Rufai was charged were bailable and did not carry the death penalty.

He maintained that there was no justification for keeping his client in custody, adding that bail was a constitutional right except in capital offences.

The senior lawyer also argued that El-Rufai’s continued detention in ICPC custody was making it difficult for him to properly prepare his defence.

According to him, the former governor’s detention had affected his access to lawyers and witnesses and could also interfere with confidential communication between him and his legal team.

Erokoro further described El-Rufai as a prominent opposition figure and argued that the timing of the criminal charges, coming close to an election, was significant.

He said the defence team remained hopeful that the Court of Appeal would take a different position from the High Court and grant the former governor bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Otisi reserved judgment in the appeal.

The court, however, did not announce a date for the delivery of the judgment.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.