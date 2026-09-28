Adichie, Husband Oppose Bid To Halt Son’s Coroner Inquest

Dr Ivara Esege and his wife, award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie, have urged the Lagos State High Court to dismiss Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited’s suit seeking to halt the coroner’s inquest into the death of their son, Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Naija News reports that Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) described the hospital’s judicial review application as premature.

He argued that the coroner had made no decision or determination of right capable of being quashed by the High Court.

He likened the suit to a “Usain Bolt/ Ben Johnson” Suit. The argument formed the substance of a preliminary objection in Suit No. LD/7069MJR/2026, before Justice A.O. Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Osborne, Ikoyi. Pinheiro argued that the court does not hunger or thirst for jurisdiction. It can only act where statute permits.

Eurapharma is seeking orders of certiorari and prohibition to challenge the coroner’s proceedings and a directive requiring the hospital to commence its evidence in the inquest. The hospital has also challenged the continuation of the inquest following the cremation of Nkanu’s remains, contending that the absence of the body makes the Inquest impossible.

Pinheiro, however, argued that the proceedings complained of were merely preliminary and procedural, stressing that no witness had been called, no evidence taken and no substantive finding made by the coroner.

He submitted that judicial review could not be used to pre-empt a decision which the coroner had not yet made.

Citing the provision of Section 21 of the Lagos State Coroners’ System Law, he argued that the law expressly contemplates an inquest where a body has been destroyed or cannot be recovered.

He also relied on section 31(1) of the Coroner System Law, particularly the reference to the coronerviewing the body “if any,” contending that the absence of the remains does not, without more, extinguish the coroner’sjurisdiction.

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, SAN, also relied on a preliminary objection against the suit.

Relying on particularly Grounds 3 and 4 of the objection, he urged the court to strike out the suit and allow the inquest to proceed.

In line with the arguments of the Attorney-General of Lagos State and Pinheiro, counsel to Atlantis Paediatric Hospital Limited, Dr Abiodun Layonu, and Adeniji Kazeem, also argued that the concern of Eurapharma had already been taken care of in the proceedings of 14th April, 2026 before the coroner, where it was conceded that the family will start leading evidence first.

He argued that section 21 and 40 of the Coroner Systems Law allows the Inquest to proceed even where a body cannot be recovered. He urged the court to dismiss the suit so that parties can return to continue the Inquest.

For Eurapharma, Prof Taiwo Osipitan maintained that the hospital should not be compelled to commence its evidence first while a complainant who has made allegations of medical incompetence against it had not yet led evidence.

After hearing the parties, Justice Opesanwo reserved ruling until October 12, 2026.