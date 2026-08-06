Court Remands Ex-DSS Officer For Allegedly Supporting IPOB

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of a retired officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nwaogu Ihechimere Ezeakolam, at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of supporting the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ezeakolam was arraigned by the DSS on a four-count charge bordering on alleged membership of the outlawed group, disseminating materials in support of the organisation, and using social media to encourage members of the public to support IPOB.

The DSS told the court that the alleged offences contravened provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

When the charges were read before Justice Muhammed Umar, the retired DSS officer pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

Following his plea, the prosecution asked the court to fix a date for trial and requested that the defendant be remanded in custody pending the hearing of the case.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter until October 29, 2026, for the commencement of trial and ordered that Ezeakolam be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

According to the charge, the DSS alleged that Ezeakolam, between 2025 and 2026 in Abuja and Abia State, directly and indirectly supported IPOB by providing moral assistance and spreading information in favour of the proscribed organisation through the internet and his social media platforms.

The prosecution said the alleged action violated Section 13 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In the second count, the DSS accused the retired officer of joining IPOB, an organisation proscribed by the Federal Government.

The charge stated that the alleged offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 25 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The prosecution further alleged that Ezeakolam knowingly aided and abetted the activities of IPOB by posting messages on social media that were designed to persuade unsuspecting members of the public to support the proscribed group.

According to the DSS, the alleged act contravened Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The fourth count accused the defendant of posting and making accessible messages on social media that allegedly advanced the cause of IPOB.

The prosecution said the alleged offence is punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

With the defendant maintaining his innocence, the court fixed October 29 for the commencement of trial.

Until then, Justice Umar directed that the retired DSS officer remain in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

IPOB was proscribed by the Federal Government and designated a terrorist organisation in 2017.

The group has repeatedly rejected the designation and has continued to challenge it through legal and public advocacy channels.

The charges against Ezeakolam remain allegations, and his guilt or innocence will be determined by the court after the trial.