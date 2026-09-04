Lizzy Anjorin Breaks Silence On Court Order Obtained By Priscilla Ojo

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has dismissed the court action filed against her by Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of fellow actress, Iyabo Ojo, insisting that the case will not succeed.

Anjorin described the case as dead on arrival while reacting to the development during an Instagram Live session.

She also questioned the decision to share copies of the court documents and an alleged petition on social media before they were reportedly served on her.

“Your case na dead on arrival. If you post court letter on any platform before serving person wey you wan go serve, that court case na fake court case.

“I don’t want to hear that, Lizzy Anjorin locked Priscilla in prison oh,” she said.

The actress further criticized the alleged publication of the petition online, saying she was surprised by the way the matter was being handled.

“They have petitioned us oh. Dem don run go petition Lizzy. They are no longer going to court, If no be madness, posting petition letter on social media,” she added.

Naija News reports that a Lagos State High Court had earlier ordered Anjorin to stop publishing or sharing photographs of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux’s son, Rakeem Mkambala, on social media.

The interim order was issued on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in Suit No. LD/ADR/6646/2026, following an application filed by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, her husband, Juma Mussa Mkambala, and their son, Rakeem.

The court ordered Anjorin to stop posting, uploading, circulating or broadcasting photographs of the child on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.

She was also restrained from publishing or sharing editorials, videos and other content relating to Priscilla, Juma and their son on her social media accounts.

The order covers several social media accounts allegedly linked to Anjorin, including accounts bearing different versions of her name and other accounts said to have been used to publish content connected to her.

The proceedings were conducted ex parte, meaning the application was considered by the court without Anjorin being present or given the opportunity to respond at that stage.

The order is temporary and will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the main application before the court.

The court also directed that the case file be returned to the Registry of the High Court of Lagos State for reassignment to the appropriate division.

Priscilla had earlier made the development public after sharing copies of the court order on her Instagram Story on Friday.