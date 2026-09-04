Court Bars Lizzy Anjorin From Posting Photos, Content About Priscilla Ojo, Husband And Son

A Lagos State High Court has ordered Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin to stop sharing or publishing pictures of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s son, Rakeem Mkambala, on social media.

The interim order was issued on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in Suit No. LD/ADR/6646/2026, following a legal application filed by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, her husband Juma Mussa Mkambala and their son, Rakeem.

Naija News reports that the court directed Anjorin to refrain from posting, uploading, circulating or broadcasting photographs of the child on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.

The actress was also ordered to stop publishing or sharing editorials, videos and other forms of content concerning Priscilla, Juma and their son on her social media accounts.

The order covers several social media accounts said to be connected to Anjorin, including accounts bearing variations of her name as well as other accounts allegedly used to publish content linked to the actress.

The court proceedings were conducted ex parte, meaning the application was considered without Anjorin being present or given an opportunity to present her side at that stage.

The order is therefore temporary and will remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the main application before the court.

The court also directed that the case file be returned to the Registry of the High Court of Lagos State for reassignment to the appropriate division.

Priscilla made the development public after sharing copies of the court order on her Instagram Story on Friday.

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