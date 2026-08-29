Juma Jux Addresses Claims Of Being Father Of Tanzanian Woman’s Child

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has denied reports claiming that he is the biological father of a seven-year-old child, saying the allegation is false and has no basis.

Naija News reports that he addressed the matter in a public statement after the claim began circulating on social media.

Jux said he initially decided not to respond to the allegation because he did not consider it credible.

However, he later chose to speak out after the claim began affecting his reputation, family, businesses and the image he had built over the years.

According to the singer, this is not the first time that a similar allegation has been made against him.

He said that when the claim previously surfaced, he made efforts to contact the woman linked to the allegation in order to establish the facts surrounding the matter.

Jux explained that the woman later confirmed that she had never met him physically and that there had been no romantic relationship between them.

He said she also asked him not to give the allegation further attention at the time.

See statement below:

Juma Jux is married to Nigerian media personality Priscilla Ojo. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Rakeem, in August 2025.