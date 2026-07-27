‘She Is Clearly Mentally Ill’ – Priscilla Ojo Reacts After Liz Anjorin’s Claim Of Attending Soso’s Wedding Uninvited

Nigerian social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, has responded after Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin, accused her mum, Iyabo Ojo, of taking her uninvited to the wedding of music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Naija News reports that Lizzy, who is a sworn enemy of Iyabo Ojo, slammed the movie star for attending the much-talked-about wedding of Soso Soberekon in Warri with Priscilla.

In a video which made the rounds online, Lizzy slammed Iyabo and her daughter, saying, “You travelled for a party, just because you needed donation, just because you are broke and poor, that is why you travelled with your daughter to the party. How many of them went to that party with their children? How many of them?”

Responding to the claims, Priscilla, in a post shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, stated that she is an adult and will not go to a place if she is not invited.

Describing the unnamed person as mentally ill, Priscilla added that she is building her case against her.

She wrote, “I’m not a child; I am a wife and a mom, and I’m capable of making my own decisions. I will never go where I am not invited. I have been quiet about this lady because she is clearly mentally ill, and I am building my case. That’s all I’ll say.”