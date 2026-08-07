His Body, His Decision – Juma Jux’s Sister Defends Priscilla Ojo Over Singer’s Slimmer Look

Fatima Jux, sister of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, has defended his wife, Priscilla Ojo, following comments from social media users about the singer’s slimmer appearance.

Naija News reports that Fatima addressed the issue on Instagram after some people linked Juma Jux’s weight loss to Priscilla’s cooking, with some critics questioning whether the actress was feeding her husband properly.

Jux had addressed the concerns, saying the weight loss was intentional and that there is nothing wrong with him.

He said he prefers his current appearance and does not want to be chubby.

Reacting to the comments, Fatima said her brother had simply chosen a new style and described it as “Slim Fit.”

She made it clear that Juma’s body was his personal decision and urged people to stop dragging Priscilla into the discussion.

According to her, there is food at home and the family is living in peace and love, dismissing suggestions that Priscilla was responsible for the singer’s slimmer appearance.

Fatima also defended Priscilla’s ability as a wife and cook, describing her as a good cook while asking social media users to leave her alone.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “My brother has chosen a new style: “Slim Fit” © His body, his decision. There is food at home, there is peace, there is love. Please leave his wife alone, she is a good cook.”