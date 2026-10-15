Nigerian Court Jails Chinese National, Others Over Terrorism

A Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, has sentenced two men to 15 years in prison each and a Chinese national, Ripin Liu, to six years for terrorism-related offences.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a vehicle and a Bajaj motorcycle to the Federal Government after finding that they were linked to the crimes.

Naija News reports that Justice Emmanuel Gakko, who delivered the judgment, held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants provided support to terrorists and conspired to commit terrorism.

The offences were said to be contrary to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The court heard that the defendants, including Liu, were intercepted along Yauri Road while travelling in a vehicle allegedly acquired to transport kidnapped victims to a forest hideout.

Liu was reportedly arrested with a Beretta pistol and convicted in connection with the offences.

Aliyu Hadari and Umar Musa Uzzi were each sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, while Liu received six years.

In a separate case, the court sentenced several other defendants to different prison terms for offences brought against them.

Mohammed Bello Ibrahim, also known as Banki, was sentenced to four years in prison without an option of a fine.

Abubakar Siddi, Mohammed Bako, Bello Dantiye, Aliyu Dandaula and Abubakar Usman were each sentenced to three years’ imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Buba Alhaji Umaru, who was arrested in Bagudo Local Government Area after allegedly entering Nigeria from a neighbouring country with a locally made pistol, also received a three-year jail term.

John Zweme was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, with an option of a fine, while Aliyu Bako and Sani Alaramma were each handed two-year jail terms, also with an option of a fine.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Police Command has secured the conviction of six persons for vandalising and stealing electricity cables in the Sakaba area of the state.

The convicted persons were identified as Sani Tanko, Ibrahim Hamza, Samson Sunday, Abdulrahman Isah, Adamu Musa and Masudu.

They were described as economic saboteurs and sentenced to various prison terms ranging from three to eight years.