Alex Otti Mourns Okonjo-Iweala Over Mother’s Death

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed condolences to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, following the death of her mother, Mrs Kamene Okonjo, aged 96.

Naija News reports that Okonjo died on Friday after a life devoted to her family and service. She was married for 66 years to the late Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, the former traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State.

Otti conveyed his condolences in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njuko-Ukoha.

The governor described the death as a personal loss to him and the people of Abia State, saying no achievement, honour or international recognition could replace a mother’s love and comfort.

He described Okonjo-Iweala as a prominent Nigerian on the global stage and a beloved sister whose life reflected the values instilled in her by her mother.

According to Otti, the deceased served as a moral compass, teacher, confidant and prayer warrior, instilling values of integrity, hard work, excellence, compassion and service that continued to shape her daughter’s contributions to humanity.

“To lose a mother is to lose a part of oneself. For us in Abia, this is a personal loss. We have lost a mother, a matriarch who raised a daughter who has become a global pride to Abia, Ndigbo, Nigeria and to all of humanity,” he said.

Otti added that mothers remained an irreplaceable source of comfort, strength and unconditional love, regardless of their children’s accomplishments.

He noted that the close bond between Okonjo-Iweala and her mother was evident in the WTO chief’s frequent expressions of love and respect for her, adding that Abia State shared in her grief.

The governor prayed for God’s comfort and strength for Okonjo-Iweala and her family during the difficult period.

He expressed confidence that the same God who had sustained the WTO chief in her service to humanity would strengthen the family as they mourned their loss.

Otti urged Okonjo-Iweala to draw comfort from the fact that her mother had lived a fulfilled and impactful life, adding that her exemplary legacy would endure for generations.