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Tinubu Approves 500,000 Solar Lights For South-East, Kalu Says

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By Ernest Victor
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Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and President Bola Tinubu
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said President Bola Tinubu approved 500,000 solar-powered lights for rural households across the South-East.
  • Communities in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, received 26 transformers during the flag-off of the Renewed Hope Light-Up initiative.
  • Kalu said 42,000 Bende households would benefit, with the first batch of 10,000 solar-powered lights and fans expected within two weeks.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the distribution of 500,000 solar-powered lights to rural households across the South-East, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said.

Kalu disclosed this during the flag-off of the Renewed Hope Light-Up initiative in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, where 26 transformers and 10,000 solar-powered lights and fans were distributed to communities.

He said 42,000 households in the constituency had been earmarked to benefit from the programme, with the first batch of 10,000 solar-powered lights and fans expected to arrive within two weeks.

According to Kalu, the initiative began with a pilot scheme that provided 1,000 units to selected beneficiaries. He added that representatives from the constituency’s wards had confirmed that the units were functioning.

The deputy speaker said the programme was designed to extend the benefits of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda to rural communities, particularly households affected by unreliable electricity supply.

He described the planned provision of solar-powered lights to 42,000 households in one federal constituency as unprecedented, saying the intervention would improve access to electricity in underserved communities.

The lawmaker representing Bende South Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Ndubuisi, welcomed the initiative, noting that some communities had been without electricity for about two years following transformer failures.

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Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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