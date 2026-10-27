2027: ‘Even If Tinubu Danced, He Did His Job’ – Morka Defends ‘Flat’ Kaduna Rally Speech

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s speech at the party’s Kaduna campaign rally, saying his presence alone achieved its purpose.

Naija News recalls that the APC held its flag-off rally in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24, as part of its mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the rally, Tinubu criticised opposition figures who had blamed his administration for hunger and poverty in the country.

He said, “I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did. They created the hunger. They created the poverty we are trying to eradicate.”

He also defended his administration’s record, saying, “We pay salaries regularly. Our governors are working. I am proud of them. They are developing.”

Tinubu urged supporters to back his bid for a second term, promising prosperity, continuity, progress and development.

He added, “To you, the children of our country, it is a promise of second-term prosperity. You will not regret going to vote.”

However, Morka, responding to a question on ARISE Television on Tuesday about whether Tinubu’s speech at the rally was flat, said the President did not need to deliver an elaborate speech at the rally.

Morka argued that the event was primarily meant to bring party supporters together and acknowledge their support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to Morka, even if Tinubu had danced at the rally, he would have done his job, adding that those who organised the rally were best placed to assess its success.

He said, “All the president needed to do was to show up and say to the people in Kaduna, ‘Thank you for your hospitality, I appreciate your support, please do so again in 2027.’ If that’s all he said, he did the job.”

“A campaign rally of that kind in Kaduna is not a policy dialogue where speeches should be given. Even if the president came there and danced and said to the people, ‘I appreciate you, thank you so much,’ and left the stage, he had done the job.”