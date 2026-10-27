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Withdraw From Presidential Race, The Odds Are Against You – Kaduna APC Warns Atiku

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By Justina Otio
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Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • The Kaduna State APC has urged Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and support President Bola Tinubu.
  • Kaduna APC Publicity Secretary Mohammed Sani Haruna claimed Saturday’s turnout at Tinubu’s campaign flag-off in Kaduna showed that the North supported the President.
  • Haruna dismissed allegations that organisers paid rally supporters or generated crowd footage with artificial intelligence, saying some supporters spent the night at the venue.

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to dump his 2027 presidential ambition and support President Bola Tinubu.

The party warned Atiku that he could no longer count on Northern votes as the region was in full support of Tinubu’s presidency

Naija News reports that Kaduna APC Publicity Secretary Mohammed Sani Haruna, spoke on Monday during a press briefing.

The party claimed that the massive turnout at Tinubu’s presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna on Saturday demonstrated that the North had embraced the President.

“I am categorically calling on him to withdraw from the race. Already, the odds are against him,” he declared.

The APC spokesman also urged Atiku to reciprocate what he described as Tinubu’s previous political support for his presidential ambition.

He accused the former vice-president and other opposition figures of exploiting ethnic, religious and regional sentiments to attract northern voters.

Haruna further dismissed allegations that supporters at Saturday’s rally were paid or that footage of the crowd was generated using artificial intelligence.

According to him, many supporters arrived at the venue hours before the event, with some spending the night there.

He maintained that the turnout reflected genuine support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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