‘Atiku Is Advocating Regressive Subsidy Policy’ – Presidency

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is advocating a regressive subsidy policy.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the remark while reacting to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s comment that Atiku lacks the skill set to govern a modern economy.

Shettima, who was criticising Atiku’s proposed fuel subsidy restoration, said the former vice president wants to move Nigeria backwards for political convenience.

Shettima, speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, cited Atiku’s training at the Kano School of Hygiene as he challenged his capacity to manage the country’s economy.

Shettima also questioned Atiku’s knowledge of environmental sanitation, saying the former Vice President cannot distinguish between flu and Ebola.

Backing Shettima’s comment, Onanuga recalled that Atiku was a sanitary inspector before joining the Nigerian Customs.

In the post shared on 𝕏 Onanuga said Atiku lacks the knowledge of economics despite advocating aggressively for fuel subsidy restoration.

According to the presidential aide, Atiku’s proposed fuel subsidy restoration will set Nigeria back by 20 years.

He wrote: “Atiku Abubakar’s only qualification before joining the Nigerian Customs was as a sanitary inspector.

“You wonder what he knows about economics, given that he now advocates a regressive subsidy policy that will set our country back by over 20 years.”