IPOB Declares APC Boycott Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has directed its members and supporters to boycott the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its political rallies until the appeal filed by its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is listed for hearing.

The group said its decision was in protest against what it described as the Federal Government’s failure to facilitate the hearing of Kanu’s appeal against his conviction.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB declared: “No listing, no participation.”

The pro-Biafra group said its members would also reject APC insignia as it demanded that the legal process involving Kanu be allowed to proceed without further delay.

IPOB alleged that Kanu’s appeal against the November 20, 2025 judgment had yet to be listed for hearing. It also accused the Federal Government of failing to file its respondent’s brief in the case.

According to the group, the appeal raises important constitutional questions about Kanu’s conviction under a law it claims had already been repealed.

It called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the appeal proceeds, insisting that the courts should determine the legal issues rather than allow procedural delays to continue.

The group also raised concerns over what it described as the disappearance of a court file relating to Kanu’s alleged 14-month detention without trial after the Court of Appeal discharged him on October 13, 2022.

IPOB demanded the restoration of the file, accusing the authorities of frustrating efforts to obtain justice over the matter.

Beyond Kanu’s case, the group accused the Federal Government of applying double standards in its security operations across the country.

It alleged that military operations, arrests and detentions targeting people in the South-East contrasted with the government’s handling of armed groups in other parts of Nigeria.

The group also criticised former Ebonyi State Governor and Minister of Works, David Umahi, over his role in the 2017 decision by South-East governors to proscribe IPOB.

It claimed that the decision contributed to subsequent security crackdowns in the region.

IPOB further warned South-East politicians supporting the APC against what it described as sacrificing the interests of the Igbo people for political gains.

However, the group urged its members to carry out the boycott peacefully and warned against threatening or harassing Nigerians because of their political affiliations.

Reiterating its demands, IPOB called for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, the listing of his appeal for hearing and the restoration of the allegedly missing court file.

However, the APC and the Federal Government had yet to respond to the allegations in the statement as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.