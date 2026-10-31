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NCDC Identifies Two New Suspected Ebola Cases In Nigeria

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Key Takeaways

  • Health authorities have identified two suspected Ebola cases in Nigeria’s North-East region and isolated both individuals while laboratory investigations continue.
  • Health authorities stressed that neither suspected case represents a confirmed Ebola infection, as confirmation depends on laboratory test results.
  • Health authorities are identifying and listing contacts of the two suspected cases as part of efforts to prevent possible transmission.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has announced that it identified two suspected cases of Ebola disease in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Naija News reports that both individuals have been isolated as health authorities commence contact tracing and laboratory investigations.

The suspected cases are undergoing laboratory testing to determine whether they have contracted the disease.

Contact identification and listing are also ongoing as part of efforts to prevent possible transmission.

Authorities state that the classification of the individuals as suspected cases does not mean they have tested positive for Ebola, noting that confirmation will depend on laboratory results.

NCDC Identifies Two New Suspected Ebola Cases In Nigeria

Recall that Nigeria had confirmed its first Ebola case on October 20 after a 42-year-old Swiss woman tested positive in Abuja.

The patient, who had arrived the country from Uganda, was subsequently isolated and treated by Nigerian health workers.

The federal government, on Monday, evacuated the patient to Switzerland aboard a medical plane.

Her husband, who was identified as a close contact, was also evacuated to Switzerland.

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Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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