Full List: Tinubu Nominates Six Directors For NMDPRA, Seeks Senate Confirmation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in a letter to the Senate.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement noted that three nominees are being reappointed, while three are new.

It stated that once the Senate approves them, all nominees will serve a five-year term.

The renominated executive directors are Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

The new executive directors are: Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; Ms Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning; and Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

Tinubu urged the Senate to consider the nominations expeditiously to ensure institutional continuity and strengthen the Authority’s oversight capacity.

He also approved the appointment of Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board/Authority and Legal Adviser, subject to completing the statutory processes under Section 46 of the PIA.

In April, President Tinubu appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the agency’s chief executive.