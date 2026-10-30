2027: Edo Ready For Tinubu – Okpebholo Declares

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said the state is ready to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election holding in January 2027.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Patrick Akhere Ebojele.

Okpebholo spoke to journalists on Thursday after a guided tour of the secretariat of the Edo State Presidential Campaign Council in Benin City by the Director General of the Council, Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

Okpebholo, who said he was pleased with the renovation work, described the complex as ready for the campaign season.

He said Edo people would re-elect President Tinubu for a second term, and also vote for APC candidates contesting the Senate, House of Representatives and Edo State House of Assembly seats.

He said: “I did not know there was a press briefing. I just came to see what has been done at the Campaign Council complex. It looks nice, and we are set for the election.

“Things are set in Edo State. As you can see on the board, Asiwaju 2027 is settled. Our 2.5 million votes are not negotiable. They are already settled, and that is the truth.”

He said the party was only waiting for January 16, the date of the election, and urged Edo people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

“We are just waiting for January 16 to perform our civic duty as citizens. I urge all Edo people to come out in their large numbers and vote,” he added.

Senator Urhoghide had earlier welcomed the governor to the secretariat of the 2027 Presidential Campaign Council and thanked him along with the top government officials and party leaders for coming to inspect the facility ahead of the Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

The DG noted that the governor provided the space for the council’s activities and had come to see the level of renovation work done.

“The renovation became necessary to create a conducive atmosphere to sell the party’s candidates to the electorate and the Nigerian people,” Urhoghide said.

He added that the press was invited to be briefed on the council’s campaign plans and to ask for the media’s cooperation.

“We are partners in progress. With your support, we will sell our brand to the Nigerian people. The APC has very good candidates in various positions, and we expect your full cooperation to present them to the Nigerian public,” he said.