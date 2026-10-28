Presidential Probe: FIIRO Directors Dispute Allegations Against DG

Directors of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), have dismissed a petition seeking a presidential investigation into the leadership of the institute.

In a statement on Wednesday, they described the allegations against its Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, as misleading.

The directors said the claims of institutional decline, poor research output, inadequate infrastructure and administrative failures did not reflect the developments recorded under Tutuwa’s leadership.

The statement was issued in response to a petition dated October 24, 2026, and published by Sahara Reporters.

The petition, titled “How Are the Mighty Fallen: An Urgent Petition for Presidential Intervention to Rescue the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) from Institutional Decline, Restore Research Productivity and Ensure Accountable Leadership,” was reportedly submitted by a group identifying itself as “Concerned Stakeholders at FIIRO.”

The group, whose members reportedly chose to remain anonymous over fears of anticipated litigation, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute an investigative panel to examine the institute’s infrastructure, research output, financial management, procurement processes and governance from May 10, 2022, to date.

It also questioned the state of electricity and water supply, digital infrastructure, research activities and the utilisation of scientific personnel. The petition further criticised the demonstration and test-running of a locally fabricated gas stove intended for distribution by the First Lady during the institute’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Reacting, the directors rejected the allegations, accusing the petitioners of attempting to undermine the institute’s reputation and destabilise its workforce.

They alleged that previous internal disputes and media controversies had damaged FIIRO’s public image, demoralised researchers and weakened public confidence in the institution.

According to them, Tutuwa had devoted considerable effort to restoring the institute’s reputation and improving its research and administrative capacity.

On electricity supply, the directors said Tutuwa inherited an outstanding debt of N25 million when she assumed office on May 10, 2022, adding that she paid the debt to improve the institute’s relationship with Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

They said the management subsequently installed solar power systems at the ground and first floors of the Koleosho Laboratory Complex, the Information and Communication Technology Unit, the three-storey library complex and the institute’s administrative block.

The directors attributed some electricity supply challenges to the introduction of Band A tariffs, noting that government agencies and universities had also experienced difficulties with electricity costs.

They claimed that FIIRO received between 18 and 24 hours of electricity daily from Eko Disco and paid an average monthly electricity bill of N1.5 million.

On water supply, the directors said the institute had a functional borehole serving its laboratories, workshops, pilot plants, offices and other facilities. They maintained that the borehole had not developed any fault since Tutuwa assumed office, although water distribution could be affected by power outages.

They added that a 60KVA generator had been dedicated to pumping water to ensure supply to critical areas of the institute.

The directors also disputed claims that FIIRO’s laboratories and pilot plants were no longer functional, listing the Koleosho Laboratory Complex, cassava processing pilot plant, pulp and paper processing laboratory, ceramics pilot plant, packaging pilot plants, Product Design and Development engineering complex, foundry pilot plant, mushroom house and electroplating pilot plant among the facilities in operation.

They cited a visit to the institute by a delegation led by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology on August 19, 2026, saying the delegation toured the facilities alongside journalists and did not find abandoned laboratories or pilot plants.

On research output, the directors said Tutuwa had directed the heads of the institute’s technical departments to initiate new projects while continuing work on existing ones.

The departments include Biotechnology; Chemical, Fibre and Environmental Technology; Food Technology; Production, Analytical and Laboratory Management; and Product Design and Development.

They listed ongoing projects involving biodegradable packaging for perishable fruits using cassava peels, food-processing machinery fabricated with food-grade stainless steel, waste-to-wealth initiatives, environmental pollution mitigation, vitamin-fortified foods and functional foods for malnourished populations.

Other research activities cited included the optimisation of drying processes, the use of bitter yam, scientifically known as Dioscorea dumetorum, in meal preparation, and the production and application of amylase, glucoamylase and xylanase in bread-making.

The directors also identified tissue culture, spawn production and the cultivation of Calocybe indica, commonly known as milky mushroom, among the projects initiated during Tutuwa’s tenure.

They said FIIRO had recently concluded a research project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, described in the statement as the “Boullion projects,” on micronutrient stability using bouillon in Nigerian dishes.

The institute, they added, was collaborating with the Sight and Life Foundation on product innovation involving nutrition bread and multigrain pap, including phytase-related research.

The directors further highlighted the restructuring of FIIRO’s zonal centres, saying research and development activities had previously been concentrated in Lagos, while the centres in other parts of the country operated under the Directorate of Extension and Linkage.

According to the statement, Tutuwa unbundled the centres from the directorate and elevated them to semi-autonomous research centres to enable them to conduct research based on locally available raw materials and regional economic advantages.

They said the centres had received infrastructure and equipment, including baking facilities, cassava bread production equipment and analytical instruments.

The directors listed the centres in Akure, Ondo State; Asaba, Delta State; Enugu, Enugu State; Yola, Adamawa State; and Langtang, Plateau State, as locations where offices and research laboratories had been built, equipped and commissioned, with solar energy provided.

They said the restructuring had also facilitated the promotion of six deputy directors to director positions during the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercises.

On staff welfare, the directors said the 2021 promotion exercise, conducted on July 28, 2021, had generated controversies over alleged non-compliance with Public Service Rules, leading to petitions and delays in implementing the results.

They claimed that the supervising ministry had directed that the exercise be halted, but the then Governing Board, led by Mallam Ibrahim Gwarzo, disregarded the directive.

The directors said Tutuwa subsequently addressed the outstanding issues, leading to approval of the implementation by the Governing Board led by Mallam Gambo Jimeta and the supervising ministry. The results, they added, were implemented with effect from January 2021.

They further stated that staff were owed promotion arrears for 2018, 2019 and 2020 before Tutuwa assumed office.

According to them, the DG/CEO raised the issue with the Director of Finance and Accounts and engaged officials of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Budget Office to facilitate payment.

The directors said the 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears had been paid, alongside those for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The directors urged President Tinubu and members of the public to exercise caution in considering the petition until the allegations were substantiated with evidence.

They maintained that the institute’s ongoing research projects, infrastructure investments, expansion of zonal centres and staff welfare interventions contradicted claims of declining research productivity.

The statement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Aroke, Director of Chemical, Fibre and Environmental Technology; Mr. Timothy Ajayi, Production, Analytical and Laboratory Management; Engr. Dr. Livinus Onu, Director of Product Design and Development; Ms. K. O. Unuigbe, Director of Extension and Linkages Department; and Mr. Charles Ibe, Director of Human Resource Management.