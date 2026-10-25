2027: Labour Party Group Declares Support For Tinubu

The Directorate of Mobilization and Integration has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and announced a formal alliance with the Tinubu Must Stay Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group said its decision followed prolonged leadership disputes and internal crisis with the Labour Party, stressing that its commitment to national development was greater than its association with any political platform.

DMI’s Director of Policy and Administration, Mrs Marvel Jime disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Jime said the organisation had adopted a renewed political and civic engagement strategy under its “Nigeria First Agenda” amined at promoting citizen participation, policy engagement and national development.

While acknowledging the hardship Nigerians had endured, she stressed that the organisation would not dismiss the suffering or assume that the benefits of the reforms were being felt equally across the country.

The DMI director explained that the organisation’s support for the reforms did not amount to unquestioning approval of every government decision, noting that it would continue to engage the administration constructively to improve outcomes for citizens.

Jime also explained that DMI’s renewed direction followed persistent internal crises, prolonged court cases and leadership uncertainties within the Labour Party, as well as what the organisation described as attempts by some former candidates and political interests to take control of the party’s structures.

She said the decision to move away from the party’s internal disputes was not an abandonment of DMI’s convictions, but a determination to pursue its national development objectives beyond unresolved political disagreements.

“We have moved forward, not because we have abandoned our convictions, but because our convictions are bigger than any political party,” she stated.

She added that DMI was repositioning itself as a citizen-led initiative focused on bringing Nigerians closer to governance, public policy and national development, rather than building its identity around a particular politician or political party.

“Our focus is Nigeria. Our guiding principle is NIGERIA FIRST,” she said. As part of its renewed agenda, Jime said DMI would engage relevant government institutions to help members access legitimate opportunities available through government programmes.

She said the organisation would encourage committed and active members to participate in capacity-building, entrepreneurship, employment, empowerment and other relevant initiatives.

She, however, clarified that access to such opportunities would depend on transparent processes, lawful procedures and applicable eligibility requirements.

On public engagement, the DMI director said the organisation would promote respectful, issue-based discussions and avoid insults against politicians, attacks on political parties and divisive rhetoric.

She listed governance, public accountability, economic reforms, security, employment, infrastructure, education, healthcare and citizens’ welfare among the issues that would guide the organisation’s engagements.

Jime said DMI also aspired to become a credible platform through which citizens could communicate community needs, assess government programmes and contribute ideas towards shaping policies at the highest levels.

She called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity, religion or location, to contribute their knowledge, experience, networks and ideas to national development.

According to her, participation in governance should extend beyond elections because public policies affect all citizens, including those who did not vote for the individuals currently in office.

She maintained that DMI’s ultimate mission was to promote stronger institutions, a productive economy, accountable governance, greater opportunities and an improved quality of life for Nigerians.

Jime reiterated that the organisation welcomed constructive criticism, diverse opinions and honest conversations, stressing that its objective was not merely to defend the government but to contribute to building the country.