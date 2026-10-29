‘It Is Evident That Presidency Is Tired Of Nonsense’ – Okorocha Reacts As Gov. Uzodinma Loses Senatorial Bid

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has lauded the Federal High Court judgment which ordered Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop parading himself as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

Naija News reports that the judge on Thursday ruled that Uzodinma did not win the party’s primary election held on May 18 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the court, the evidence presented during the case showed that Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast at the primary and should be recognised as the winner.

The court also directed INEC to publish Okorocha’s name as the party’s authentic candidate.

Speaking after the judgment in a viral video online, Okorocha said justice has finally prevailed.

Okorocha recalled how someone wrote more than 300 results, causing a candidate who came fourth in an election to become number one, describing what happened in Imo West as similar.

While commending the judiciary, Okorocha added that the judgment has shown that the presidency is tired of impunity.

The former Governor also urged his supporters in Imo West to remain calm and celebrate the victory.

He said, “Justice has finally prevailed. This was the same thing that happened when one person wrote more than 300 results, causing someone who came fourth to become number one.

“This is a victory for the entire residents of Imo West. This is the first time the Imo people will understand the sign in President Tinubu’s cap: the broken shackle.

“By this judgment, Imo have joined the broken shackle. That is, the shackles on Imo state have been broken.

“I appreciate the Nigerian judiciary, and it is evident that the Presidency is tired of this nonsense.”