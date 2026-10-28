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Scores Injured As Political Thugs Attack APC Supporters In Katsina

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters reported injuries and vehicle damage after suspected political thugs allegedly attacked them en route to Funtua, Katsina State.
  • Victims said attackers used stones and other objects to smash vehicle windows and assault passengers travelling to the Tinubu-Dikko campaign event.
  • Governor Dikko Umaru Radda proceeded with the campaign flag-off in Funtua, while authorities had not issued an official statement on the alleged attack.

Several All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters were reportedly injured, while their vehicles were damaged in an attack on the road to Funtua, Katsina State, ahead of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s 2027 re-election campaign flag-off on Wednesday, October 28.

The supporters were reportedly travelling through Malumfashi to Funtua for the Tinubu-Dikko campaign event when suspected political thugs allegedly attacked them.

One of the victims, Abubakar Lawal, told Daily Trust that groups of attackers targeted their vehicles along the route.

Some of the affected supporters said the attackers used stones and other objects to smash vehicle windows and assault passengers, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.

The victims called on the relevant authorities to identify and punish those responsible. They also urged security agencies to improve security around future campaign events to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Despite the reported attack, Radda went ahead with the planned campaign flag-off in Funtua.

The campaign is part of the governor’s efforts to take his administration’s programmes and record of performance to residents across Katsina State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The exercise is expected to cover the state’s three senatorial zones, 34 local government areas and 361 wards.

The authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the alleged attack and damage to the vehicles as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.

However, party sources told journalists hat the incident was linked to internal disagreements within the APC. They expressed confidence that the dispute would be resolved.

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Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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