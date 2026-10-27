Governor Radda Reacts As Gunmen Kill Islamic Cleric In Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka.

The Governor in his reaction, expressed shock over the incident and urged security agencies to intensify investigations, identify the perpetrators and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

He described Masussuka as a voice for peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Governor Radda also appealed to residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and provide credible information that could assist the investigation, warning against actions capable of escalating tensions.

He also condoled with the deceased’s family, the Islamic community and others affected by the loss.

Governor Radda described the late cleric as a promoter of Qur’an-centred teachings, peaceful coexistence and interfaith understanding, who opposed violent extremism and radicalisation.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort his family and the entire Muslim community.

Naija News recalls that Masussuka, and an associate were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

The two men were attacked at about 9 pm on Monday at the gate of the cleric’s home in Dutsin-Ma town. The victims were rushed to Dutsin-Ma Hospital for treatment but were confirmed dead.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the killing of the cleric, but had yet to give details on the circumstances of the attack or announce any arrest as of the time of filing this report.