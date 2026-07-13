2027: Radda Reveals Why Tinubu Retained Shettima As Running Mate

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has attributed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election to the Vice President’s loyalty, performance and commitment to the administration.

Radda said the President’s decision reflected confidence in Shettima’s contributions to governance over the past years and underscored the trust he had earned within the administration.

Naija News reports that the governor made this known while congratulating the Vice President on his retention, according to a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

Radda described Shettima as a dedicated public servant whose performance had justified the President’s decision to retain him on the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

According to the governor, the Vice President has discharged his responsibilities with diligence and unwavering loyalty since assuming office in 2023.

“Vice President Shettima has served with diligence and the President’s decision to retain him speaks to his performance and his loyalty,” Radda said.

He added that the decision demonstrated the President’s confidence in the Vice President’s ability to continue supporting the administration’s programmes and policies.

Governor highlights key responsibilities

The Katsina governor noted that Shettima had played a prominent role in several strategic initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

He said the Vice President currently chairs the Presidential Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and has also been actively involved in initiatives aimed at improving energy security and shaping the administration’s economic policies.

According to Radda, these assignments required a leader with considerable administrative experience, sound political judgment and the capacity to coordinate across different sectors.

“The President’s choice to retain Vice President Shettima indicates satisfaction with his handling of these responsibilities,” he said.

Radda congratulated Shettima on behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, describing the retention as recognition of his dedication and commitment to national service.

He expressed optimism that the Vice President would continue to make meaningful contributions to the Tinubu administration if re-elected in 2027.

The governor said Shettima’s continued presence on the ticket would strengthen the administration’s efforts to deliver on its development agenda and consolidate the gains recorded during its first term.

Radda also wished the President and the Vice President success as they prepare for the 2027 presidential election, expressing confidence that the APC ticket would continue to enjoy the support of party members and Nigerians.