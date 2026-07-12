‘Tinubu Knows People Pay Money To His Principal Staff For Appointment, Access’ – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is aware that some senior officials in his administration demand money from individuals seeking appointments and access to the Presidency.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made the allegation during an interview with Symfoni TV published on Saturday, amid controversy surrounding bribery claims levelled against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He accused the administration of tolerating practices that allow individuals to allegedly pay government officials to secure appointments or gain access to influential figures.

“It’s obvious that President Tinubu knows very well and doesn’t mind that people pay money to his principal staff to get appointments and to get access,” Adebayo said.

The SDP candidate did not provide documentary evidence to support the allegation during the interview.

Adebayo further described the Tinubu administration as a “clearing and forwarding government,” alleging that corruption had weakened public institutions and accountability mechanisms.

He also criticised the Senate, accusing it of failing to exercise effective oversight over the executive arm of government.

Adebayo further stated, “It’s a clearing and forwarding government. The Senate does not exist because the Senate President is the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on comedy, MC and ceremonial openings.

“The Senate has lost its leadership. There is a decapitation of the Senate.”

The opposition politician argued that the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, had failed to provide the checks and balances required under a democratic system.

The claims emerged amid public debate over accusations made against Gbajabiamila by Adeniyi Adeyemi, who has been described in separate accounts as the Director-General of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Adeyemi had reportedly accused the Chief of Staff of receiving ₦400m through an intermediary and demanding an additional ₦200 million to facilitate his appointment.