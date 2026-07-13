Tinubu’s Son Is More Powerful Than Shettima – Kwankwasiyya

The National Spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, has dismissed the re-nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the presidency had stated that Shettima’s familiarity with the administration’s policies and political structure made him the ideal running mate for Tinubu.

However speaking to Daily Post, Mohammed argued that Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election does not give the All Progressives Congress (APC) any electoral advantage.

He argued that Seyi Tinubu under the current government wields more power than Shettima.

“Ordinarily, some people would have expected the President to pick someone who is more formidable or someone who could bring more votes to the ticket. But to us, it is a familiar route,” he said.

The Kwankwasiyya spokesperson argued that Nigerians, particularly those in the North, had already assessed the Muslim-Muslim ticket based on the experience of the current administration.

“When the Muslim-Muslim ticket was introduced, many people, especially in the North, defended it because it meant something to them. Today, people have seen what that arrangement looks like, and I believe the Muslims themselves are making those judgments,” he said.

Mohammed claimed that retaining Shettima was more about the President’s convenience than electoral strategy.

“We believe picking him is also a convenience for the President. As far as the President is concerned, his son is even much more powerful in this government than Shettima himself. Those who see that believe the President is simply picking him for his convenience, not because of what he feels Shettima is going to add,” he said.

He maintained that the decision would not strengthen the APC’s chances at the polls.

“I don’t think it is a plus, but to us it is okay because we know very well that we have to do something different for the progress and development of the nation,” he said.

Mohammed also argued that religion would no longer be a deciding factor for many voters.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket deceived so many people, especially those from the North, during the last election. But it ended in disappointment. I don’t think it will be an advantage again.

“People have realised that it is not about religion. It is about competence, sincerity and what you intend to do. Governance is about solving people’s problems irrespective of who is affected,” he said.

He questioned Shettima’s contribution to the Tinubu administration

According to him, many Nigerians could not point to any significant impact made by the Vice President.

“If you want to measure Shettima’s contribution to this government, it is difficult because he has not been given the opportunity to contribute, even if he can,” he said.

According to him, the Vice President has largely been limited to representing the government at public events.

“I think the administration has a special role for him. Whenever they feel someone needs to speak, they send him there to do the talking, and that’s all,” Mohammed said.

He further argued that the administration had not addressed key challenges facing the North.

Insecurity has not improved in the northern part of the country, not even in his own home state. Poverty is still there, the numbers have not changed, and you cannot really point to what he has done to alter the situation.”

Mohammed said many people across the region remained disappointed with the performance of the administration.

“As far as the electorate are concerned, starting from his home state to the entire North, I don’t think anybody can confidently say this is what the Vice President has done to help the government or improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians who continue to struggle with insecurity and other challenges,” he said.