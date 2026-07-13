Tinubu: Ex-Minister Sirika Insists Buhari Did Extremely Well On The Economy

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has dismissed insinuations that late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions and inactions threw the country into hardship.

Naija News reports that Sirika, in an interview on Arise Television, said Nigeria’s economy and educational sectors were better under Buhari’s administration.

He maintained that late Buhari left a flourishing Nigeria behind, stressing that it would be unfair to compare it with the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “That because of Buhari’s actions and inactions, the country has been thrown into hardship, I don’t want to be dragged into that debate.

“The truth of the matter is that Buhari did extremely well on the economy. I’m not an economist but I do know so because I’m in the country and I know so because the country at the time was in a good state.

“The country was in a much better state at the time, both in terms of the economy and the education sector. I believe President Buhari left behind a country that was flourishing.

“However, I’m neither President Buhari nor President Tinubu, so I cannot fully comment on the policies they made or the decisions they took while in office. I don’t think it would be fair for me to sit here and criticize policies.”