Gunmen Kill Islamic Cleric, Masussuka, Associate

A popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, and an associate have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the two men were attacked at about 9 pm on Monday at the gate of the cleric’s home in Dutsin-Ma town. The victims were rushed to Dutsin-Ma Hospital for treatment but were confirmed dead.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the killing of the cleric, but had yet to give details on the circumstances of the attack or announce any arrest as of the time of filing this report.

The identity of the attackers and the motive for the killing were also unknown.

The incident has thrown the community into grief, especially among the cleric’s followers and residents who knew him.

It was learnt that Masussuka had planned to hold a religious gathering in the state later this week. The late cleric had previously been embroiled in controversy over his religious teachings.

On November 18, 2025, the Katsina State Government announced that he would be made to defend his teachings before a committee of Islamic scholars.

At the time of the attack on the cleric, there was, however, no indication that the controversy was linked to his death.