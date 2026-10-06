Katsina Hisbah Commander-General Resigns

Dr Aminu Usman, also known as Abu Ammar, has resigned as the Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that Usman announced his resignation in a letter dated October 5 and addressed to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government at the Governor’s Office, State Secretariat Complex.

The former commander-general did not give any reason for his decision to leave the position.

In the letter, Usman thanked Governor Dikko Radda for giving him the opportunity to serve and for the support he received throughout his time in office.

He described his service to the people of Katsina State under the Radda administration as an honour and said he was grateful for the chance to contribute to the state’s development, peace, security and moral well-being.

Usman also appreciated the governor for his leadership, guidance and assistance during his tenure as head of the Hisbah Board.

He prayed for continued wisdom, good health and divine guidance for Governor Radda as he continues to lead Katsina State.

The former commander-general also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity across Katsina State and for the people of the state.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the good people of Katsina State under your administration,” he said.