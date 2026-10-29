He Was Not Talking About Tinubu’s Administration – APC Reacts To Claim That Ministers Pay Billions For Appointments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a claim by its chieftain, Alwan Hassan, that ministers pay billions of naira to be appointed.

Naija News reports that Hassan had claimed that many ministers pay billions to secure government appointments.

Hassan said the culture of paying for appointments was a major driver of corruption in public office, as appointees saw public service as an investment that must yield returns

Reacting to the allegation during an interview on Arise Television, Morka claimed that Hassan was not referring to the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Morka said Hassan was speaking in a historical context and not about what is happening under President Tinubu’s government.

According to him, the comment has been taken out of context and misinterpreted by members of the opposition to blackmail the present administration.

He insisted that appointments under the Tinubu administration are based on merit, competence, and capacity to deliver, not financial inducement.

Morka urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuation that ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet paid money to secure their positions.

“When Alwan Hassan said ministers pay billions to be appointed, he was not speaking about the current administration. It was in a historical context.

“His frame of thought was not talking about the present but the past. As a public commentator, you sometimes generalise without drawing lines,” Morka said.