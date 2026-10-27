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‘You Are Yet To Answer My Question’ – Rufai Oseni Tells Morka During Heated Exchange On Live TV

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By Justina Otio
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Felix Morka and Rufai Oseni
Felix Morka and Rufai Oseni

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka and Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni clashed on air over President Bola Tinubu’s remarks at a Kaduna campaign rally.
  • Morka defended Tinubu’s remarks, arguing that the Kaduna rally sought political support and was not a policy summit requiring a policy speech.
  • Oseni insisted that Morka had not answered his question about Nigeria’s economy and told him to respond whenever he was ready.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka and Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni have clashed on Air over the remarks made by President Bola Tinubu in a campaign rally in Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the argument between the duo began when Oseni questioned Morka about the current state of Nigeria’s economy under the administration of President Tinubu.

Responding, Morka defended President Tinubu’s remarks, insisting that there was nothing wrong with what the President said.

He argued that Tinubu showed up in the campaign rally to tell people to support him again.

Morka further stated that the Kaduna rally was not a policy summit or dialogue where President Tinubu was expected to deliver a policy speech to appease what he described as “opposition tribesmen dressed as journalists.”

But Oseni insisted that Morka was dodging the real question about the hardship Nigerians are facing.

During the heated exchange, Rufai told Morka that he had yet to answer his question about the current state of Nigeria’s economy, adding that he should respond whenever he was ready to answer.

You are yet to answer my question about the current state of Nigeria’s economy. Respond whenever you are ready to answer,” Rufai told Morka.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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