Let’s Stop Deceiving Ourselves, Tinubu Does Not Have Capacity To Campaign – Rufai Oseni

Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has dismissed the suggestion that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to campaign in only 12 states is a strategic move.

He claimed the president lacks the capacity to campaign nationwide.

Naija News reports that Oseni spoke during an episode of the show on Friday while discussing political developments ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that Tinubu’s limited campaign appearances amounted to self-deception.

Oseni also cited former President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign strategy, noting that Buhari sometimes visited two states in a single day to complete his campaign within 18 days.

He said, “The argument now that they are making, that a lot of them are saying President Tinubu now campaigning in those 12 states are strategic. It’s not strategy. He doesn’t have the capacity to campaign. Let’s stop deceiving ourselves.

“In the last election, he campaigned in most of the states. In the election that was not even his, he went round and campaigned.

“Even Buhari that a lot of people cast aspersions at, what Buhari just did was that in some instances he covered two states in a day, so that he was able to condense everything into 18 days.

“He doesn’t just have the capacity to campaign. So let’s continue to deceive ourselves. You see, when I talk about Nigeria, I’m at sea as regards the level of deceit and personal deceit we have for ourselves, and that’s why this country doesn’t move forward, and that’s why the things we talked about in 2015, we’ll keep talking about them today again.”