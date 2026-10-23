Many Ministers Pay Billions To Get Appointment, It Didn’t Start With APC – Alwan Hassan

A spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Alwan Hassan, has alleged that many ministers pay billions of naira to secure government appointments.

Naija News reports that Hassan made the allegation on Thursday, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme.

Hassan said the culture of paying for appointments was a major driver of corruption in public office, as appointees saw public service as an investment that must yield returns

According to him, the practice is not new and is not limited to the APC administration.

He said, “A lot of ministers pay billions to be appointed, and the first thing they think of is how to recoup that money after being appointed.

“It is the truth about our country and not just APC ministers; it started before the APC.”

In other news, the Oyo State chapter of the APC has vowed to hold Governor Seyi Makinde accountable for the state’s finances after he leaves office.

This declaration follows the approval of a fresh ₦100 billion loan by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, approved the loan during plenary on Wednesday.

The approval has triggered different reactions, with the latest borrowing request adding to the ongoing debate over the state government’s finances.

APC vowed that the outgoing Governor and the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Makinde, and those serving in his administration would be made to account for any state funds allegedly misappropriated during their time in office.