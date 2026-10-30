2027; ‘That Was So Arrogant’ – Okorocha Blasts Gov. Uzodinma Over His Action Before Tinubu

Former lawmaker representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has described Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as arrogant following his display before President Bola Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council inauguration.

Naija News reports that Okorocha, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said Uzodinma acted arrogantly by declaring during the party’s PCC inauguration that he would be on the ballot in 2027.

According to Okorocha, it was wrong to make such a statement and decision, especially when the matter is in court.

He said, “The day of our inauguration for the PCC, Hope Uzodinma, before the President, announced that, ‘I will be on the ballot.’ That was so arrogant of anybody to say what is in court. You have already decided that you are going to win.

“When the matter is in court, you must allow the court to take a decision. You are not the court, so you can’t arrogate to yourself the power of knowing what’s going to happen.”

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja declared Okorocha the APC candidate for the Imo West senatorial seat in the forthcoming election.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ruled that Uzodinma should stop parading himself as the winner of the APC senatorial primary conducted on May 18 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge held that evidence presented before the court established that Okorocha won the majority of votes cast in the primary.