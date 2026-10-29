I Am Not Happy I Was Declared Winner Of Imo West Senatorial Primary – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has stated that he is not happy he was declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo West senatorial seat by the Abuja Federal High Court

Naija News reports that the verdict had ordered the current governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to stop parading himself as the APC candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that the evidence showed Okorocha won a majority of the votes cast at the APC primary.

Egwuatu consequently ordered the APC to recognise Okorocha as the winner of the primary and forward his name to INEC as the party’s candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District election in the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the development during an appearance on Channels Television, Okorocha stated that Egwuatu’s ruling has corrected all misgivings against him, stressing that the opposition is at fault.

He, however, said his happiness is not about being declared a winner, but about correcting previous misgivings.

But, featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Okorocha said: “Thousands of Nigerians have called and come to my office to congratulate me. I’m also not happy that I was declared the winner, but my happiness lies in the fact that the misgivings have been corrected.

“If you recall this started in your station, Channels that I was arrested for forgery with documents relating to the Imo West senatorial primaries, but the court has put that to rest today, saying that it’s not true

“So, if there is anybody at fault, it’s the opponents that forged all the documents, but my problem is that we have not gone so much into investigative journalism and if that has taken place this false rumor won’t have taken place.”

Okorocha also insisted that he was never arrested by the Nigeria Police Force.

He added: “I wasn’t arrested and never was I arrested; this court victory today has put that to rest somehow.”