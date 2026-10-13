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Okorocha Released On Bail After One Hour In Police Custody

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By Justina Otio
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Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha
Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha

Key Takeaways

  • Former Imo State Governor and Senator Rochas Okorocha regained freedom on police bail after the Nigeria Police Force held him for about one hour in Abuja.
  • Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said police questioned Okorocha over alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation, and asked him to report again on Tuesday.
  • Police said the arrest followed Okorocha’s failure to honour invitations fixed for September 2 and later September 8, while he denied any court arrest order.

Former Imo State Governor and Senator Rochas Okorocha has reportedly been released on bail.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) apprehended Okorocha at an Abuja hotel.

However, the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, told Channels Television that the former governor was released on bail by the NPF following an hour of interrogation over allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

CSP Iniedu, who confirmed the arrest and subsequent release, said that the former governor was asked to return to the Force Headquarters on Tuesday for further interrogation as investigations into the allegations continue.

The arrest reportedly followed Okorocha’s failure to honour previous police invitations in connection with the ongoing investigation.

He was initially invited to the Force Headquarters on September 2, but the appointment was rescheduled to September 8 at the request of his lawyers, a date he reportedly failed to honour.

Okorocha had earlier denied claims that a court order has been issued for his arrest over allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and the use of false documents.

He made the denial in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary/ Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The former Governor also accused the Imo State government of being behind what he described as fake News.

The former Senator threatened to take further legal action if those behind the story do not produce the purported court order within 48 hours or retract it.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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