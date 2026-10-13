Okorocha Released On Bail After One Hour In Police Custody

Former Imo State Governor and Senator Rochas Okorocha has reportedly been released on bail.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) apprehended Okorocha at an Abuja hotel.

However, the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, told Channels Television that the former governor was released on bail by the NPF following an hour of interrogation over allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

CSP Iniedu, who confirmed the arrest and subsequent release, said that the former governor was asked to return to the Force Headquarters on Tuesday for further interrogation as investigations into the allegations continue.

The arrest reportedly followed Okorocha’s failure to honour previous police invitations in connection with the ongoing investigation.

He was initially invited to the Force Headquarters on September 2, but the appointment was rescheduled to September 8 at the request of his lawyers, a date he reportedly failed to honour.

Okorocha had earlier denied claims that a court order has been issued for his arrest over allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and the use of false documents.

He made the denial in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary/ Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The former Governor also accused the Imo State government of being behind what he described as fake News.

The former Senator threatened to take further legal action if those behind the story do not produce the purported court order within 48 hours or retract it.