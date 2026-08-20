2027: Okorocha Sues INEC Over Uzodimma’s Senate Candidacy

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish Governor Hope Uzodimma as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Uzodimma and the APC were also joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1854/2026.

The originating summons was filed on August 13, 2026, by Okorocha’s counsel, O.J. Aboje.

Okorocha, who governed Imo State between 2011 and 2019, subsequently represented the Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate from 2019 to 2023.

The former governor contested the APC senatorial ticket against Uzodimma during the party’s primary election held in May.

Williams Kayode, the chairman and returning officer of the 2026 Imo APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee, had announced Uzodimma as the winner after declaring that he secured 230,464 votes.

However, Okorocha has rejected the result and is asking the court to determine whether INEC was bound by the reports submitted by its officials who monitored the primary election conducted on May 18.

He also questioned the legality of INEC recognising Uzodimma as the winner of the contest.

The suit has also brought renewed attention to the constitutional implications of Uzodimma seeking a Senate seat while still serving as governor.

Uzodimma began his second term as Imo governor in January 2024, meaning his tenure is expected to end in January 2028.

However, the 11th National Assembly is scheduled to commence in June 2027, several months before his tenure expires.

The situation has consequently raised questions over whether Uzodimma would have to leave office as governor if he wins the senatorial election and takes his seat in the Senate.

Okorocha relied on Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution in asking the court to determine whether INEC’s publication of Uzodimma’s name was lawful.

The section provides that, “The Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.”

The former governor is seeking a declaration that it was unconstitutional and unlawful for INEC to publish Uzodimma as the APC’s senatorial candidate when, according to his claim, the governor did not win the primary election.

He also wants the court to cancel the publication in which INEC recognised Uzodimma as the aspirant who secured the highest number of votes at the primary.

Okorocha further asked the court to compel INEC to recognise and publish his name as the APC’s duly nominated candidate for the Imo West senatorial election.

He also wants an order restraining Uzodimma, either personally or through the APC or any other person, from presenting himself as the party’s candidate for the election.

An affidavit filed alongside the suit was sworn to by Amen Rochas, the former governor’s son.

According to the affidavit, Uzodimma purchased the APC nomination form for the senatorial contest despite his tenure as governor not ending until January 2028, months after the inauguration of the next Senate.

The plaintiff alleged that the APC conducted a direct primary on May 18 and that Okorocha emerged as the actual winner.

He claimed his father polled 150,780 votes, while Uzodimma secured 102,158 votes.