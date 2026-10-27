The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has declared that the Rainbow Coalition does not exist in the state.

He declared that Imo State will win the 2027 election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu with organic votes.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma made the declaration on Tuesday during the distribution of campaign vehicles in Imo State under the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

The Governor asserted that the only political party recognised in Imo State is the APC and urged supporters to vote for candidates across the board.

He warned those given the campaign vehicles that they should use them strictly for APC campaign purposes.

“All Progressives Congress is the only party we can trust. Vote APC House of Assembly, vote APC for the governor, vote APC for House of Reps, vote APC for Senate, crown it with APC for the presidency.

“We have no other party, we will win our election in Imo State. The votes that will come from Imo State are organic votes. These are votes the owners decided to vote because they have seen the performance of the president.

“You are empowered to work for President Ahmed Tinubu and APC. There is no Rainbow Coalition in Imo State,” Uzodinma declared.

See the video.