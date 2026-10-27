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There Is No Rainbow Coalition In Imo State – Uzodinma

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma
Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma

Key Takeaways

  • Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma declared that the Rainbow Coalition does not exist in the state and predicted an APC victory in 2027.
  • Uzodinma spoke on Tuesday during the distribution of campaign vehicles under the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement and urged supporters to vote for APC candidates.
  • Uzodinma warned recipients to use the vehicles strictly for APC campaigns and directed them to work for President Bola Tinubu and the party.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has declared that the Rainbow Coalition does not exist in the state.

He declared that Imo State will win the 2027 election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu with organic votes.

Naija News reports that Uzodinma made the declaration on Tuesday during the distribution of campaign vehicles in Imo State under the  PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

The Governor asserted that the only political party recognised in Imo State is the APC and urged supporters to vote for candidates across the board.

He warned those given the campaign vehicles that they should use them strictly for APC campaign purposes.

“All Progressives Congress is the only party we can trust. Vote APC House of Assembly, vote APC for the governor, vote APC for House of Reps, vote APC for Senate, crown it with APC for the presidency.

“We have no other party, we will win our election in Imo State. The votes that will come from Imo State are organic votes. These are votes the owners decided to vote because they have seen the performance of the president.

“You are empowered to work for President Ahmed Tinubu and APC. There is no Rainbow Coalition in Imo State,” Uzodinma declared.

See the video.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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