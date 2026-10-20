Imo: DSS Arraigns Five Over NYSC Members’ Abduction

Five suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and a civilian in Imo State have been brought before the Justice Oputa State High Court in Owerri.

Naija News reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned the suspects after security operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Aba, Abia State, led to their arrest between October 10 and 14.

The arrests followed the rescue of the 21 victims, who were seized while travelling to NYSC orientation camps.

The victims’ journey from Ibadan, Oyo State, was interrupted on October 1, 2026, when gunmen attacked them near Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, along the Owerri–Onitsha Expressway.

The prospective corps members were heading to their assigned camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

Security personnel traced the captives to Amakohia-Ubi forest in Owerri West Local Government Area, where they regained freedom on October 7.

They were subsequently taken to the DSS hospital in Owerri for medical attention.

Further intelligence gathering led a DSS-led team, comprising military personnel, police officers, and other operatives, to locations in Rivers and Abia states, where it apprehended the five suspects.

Three other suspects reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds during the operations.

Security agencies are continuing efforts to locate the fleeing suspects and other alleged members of the kidnapping syndicate.