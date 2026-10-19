Court Gives Tunji-Ojo Deadline To Respond To Suit Over NYSC Records

The Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to respond to a suit seeking the release of records relating to his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Justice Salim Ibrahim gave the directive when the case came up for hearing, ordering the minister to file and serve his reply to a counter-affidavit opposing his application to join the suit before the next hearing date.

Naija News understands that the suit was filed against the Minister by the Incorporated Trustees of Pathway to Equity and Charity Foundation, which is seeking an order compelling the NYSC to release documents to verify whether Tunji-Ojo completed the mandatory one-year national service.

The foundation is also asking the court to issue an order of mandamus compelling the Federal Capital Territory Administration, listed as the second respondent, to produce records showing that the minister served his primary assignment with the agency.

At the hearing, counsel to the foundation, Solomon Akuma (SAN), told the court he was ready to proceed with the matter.

However, Abiola Olaniji, who appeared for the Minister, informed the court that he had filed an application seeking to join Tunji-Ojo as the third respondent.

Olaniji said the applicant had filed a counter-affidavit raising serious issues that required a response, adding that he needed time to address them.

He also told the court that the minister was willing to participate in the proceedings as an interested party.

Akuma opposed the application, arguing that Tunji-Ojo was not a proper party to the suit because the reliefs sought concerned documents not in his custody.

Following the arguments, Justice Ibrahim adjourned the matter and directed the Minister to file his response before the next hearing.

In the suit, the foundation is seeking the release of several documents from the NYSC, including Tunji-Ojo’s mobilisation or call-up letter, posting letter to the FCTA, application for mobilisation and evidence of approval of his remobilisation by the Director-General.

It also wants evidence of allowances paid to the Minister, his NYSC “book of life”, records of his Community Development Service and his discharge certificate.

From the FCTA, the foundation is seeking the mobilisation and posting letters, attendance records for the service year, evidence of any allowances paid to him and records of his Community Development Service.

In a 25-paragraph affidavit, the Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Uchenna Ejimafor, described the organisation as a non-governmental group that exposes documents and reports cases of corruption, bribery and abuse of office in public and private institutions.

Ejimafor alleged that Tunji-Ojo had presented himself publicly as having completed the mandatory national service and undertaken his primary assignment with the FCTA in 2006 or another year.

He, however, claimed that the foundation’s discreet investigation indicated that the Minister did not serve with the FCTA in 2006 or any other year.

According to the affidavit, the foundation, through its solicitors, requested the relevant records to verify its findings, but the respondents failed to release them.

Ejimafor argued that the Freedom of Information Act requires the requested documents to be provided within seven days of an application, accusing the respondents of failing, refusing or neglecting to comply with the request.

He maintained that the respondents would not release the records unless compelled by the court.

Recall that back in 2023, an Ondo State-based group operating under the aegis of Concerned Ondo Patriots accused Tunji-Ojo of certificate forgery.

In 2026, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) dismissed allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the Minister.

The police said the Minister’s National Youth Service Corps certificate was duly issued and verified after an extensive probe.